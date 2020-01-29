Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,243. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.06.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

