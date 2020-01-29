Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.69. The company had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,761. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88.

