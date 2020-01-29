Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 117,440 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 3.1% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. 2,787,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 103,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00. Insiders purchased 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.