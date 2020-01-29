Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 60,607 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,565,000 after buying an additional 52,011,258 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,827,000 after buying an additional 6,605,378 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,282,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,780,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,894,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 31,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,644. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

