Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,846.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,428,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961,655 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,403,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,521,000 after acquiring an additional 257,334 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,734,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,184,000 after acquiring an additional 111,491 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,848.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,481,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,548,000 after buying an additional 1,405,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,179,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,805. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

