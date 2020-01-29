Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000. Citizens & Northern makes up approximately 3.5% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.05% of Citizens & Northern as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 99.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZNC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:CZNC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,715. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $333.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

Citizens & Northern Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

