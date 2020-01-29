Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,497,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $329.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,314. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.08 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

