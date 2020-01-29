Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. Energy Transfer LP Unit comprises about 1.1% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $4,660,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,153,000 after purchasing an additional 118,817 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at $415,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

ET stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 5,068,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,923,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,332.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.