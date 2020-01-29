Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes $3.57 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Liquid Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,149,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 418,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,050,000 after buying an additional 59,852 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.87. 1,457,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,865. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.