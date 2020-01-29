Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,228 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000. Vulcan Materials accounts for about 3.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.69. 11,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,728. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.47. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $98.93 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.35.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

