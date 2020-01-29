Penske Automotive Group (PAG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAG stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.28. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,713.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

