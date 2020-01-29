Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH decreased its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,877 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp accounts for about 22.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peoples Bank OH owned approximately 4.99% of Peoples Bancorp worth $35,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEBO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.85. 2,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,856. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $721.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $184,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,106 shares of company stock worth $396,882 over the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

