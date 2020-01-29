Peoples Bank OH Purchases 985 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.6% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

IVW traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.38 and a 12-month high of $203.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

