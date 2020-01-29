PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,362. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.20. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

