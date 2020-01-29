Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Short Interest Up 12.2% in January

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,705.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 2.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Perficient by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 1,766.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PRFT. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Securities started coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. 173,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,117. Perficient has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $50.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Perficient’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

