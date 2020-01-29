Personal Wealth Partners Buys 47,572 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 551,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 120,188 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 422,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 111,886 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,283,688. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

