Personal Wealth Partners Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Personal Wealth Partners lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $64.64. 5,136,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average is $62.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

