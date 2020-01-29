Personal Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Personal Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.30. 99,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,839. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $328.72 and a 52 week high of $383.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.02.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

