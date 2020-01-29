Personal Wealth Partners Grows Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 141,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHM stock remained flat at $$49.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,150. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.