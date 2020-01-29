Personal Wealth Partners Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,772 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $20,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.10. 386,142 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

