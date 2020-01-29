Personal Wealth Partners Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,930 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 22.8% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $53,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.65. 2,517,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.28.

