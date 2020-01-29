Personal Wealth Partners Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Personal Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.5% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,625,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,266,000 after purchasing an additional 209,723 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,786,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.