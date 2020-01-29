Personal Wealth Partners Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Personal Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 0.6% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.41 and a 200 day moving average of $178.09. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

