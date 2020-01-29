Personal Wealth Partners Sells 3,561 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Personal Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $154.78. 7,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,367. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.67 and a one year high of $162.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.31.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

