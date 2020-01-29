Personal Wealth Partners Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Personal Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.0% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.57. 6,983,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,759,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $144.25 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.