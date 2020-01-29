Phantasma Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $508,951.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00047172 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00069057 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,434.43 or 1.00820575 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000743 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00040510 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

