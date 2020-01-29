PHI Token Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, PHI Token has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One PHI Token token can now be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PHI Token has a total market cap of $339,802.00 and $12,108.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.00 or 0.03101972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029613 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI Token’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

