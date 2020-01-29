Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Cut by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.96. 4,403,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,599. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

