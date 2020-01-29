Phoenixcoin Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $274,878.00 and $48.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.01315949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046510 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029996 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00201223 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00068810 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001855 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

