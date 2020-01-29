Phore One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,687.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Nanex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Phore has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $2,687.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,910,106 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

