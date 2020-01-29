Photon (PHO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Photon has traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Photon has a total market cap of $97,763.00 and $30.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,354.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.44 or 0.01885361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.28 or 0.04106203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00645291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00130178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00749967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009666 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00674516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,379,638,831 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

