Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Up 10.6% in January

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

PHUN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 316,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Phunware in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 133.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 1,049.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 649.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the third quarter worth $41,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

