Pi Financial Reiterates C$10.20 Price Target for Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) received a C$10.20 price target from stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Vecima Networks stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.46. The firm has a market cap of $235.57 million and a PE ratio of -62.50. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of C$8.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

