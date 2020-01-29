Pigeoncoin Market Cap Reaches $2.90 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $108,448.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011207 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000530 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000898 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,459,749,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

