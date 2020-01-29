Pillar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,942.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. Pillar has a market cap of $5.72 million and $8,942.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

