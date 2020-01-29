Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 283.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,785 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,811,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,204,000 after purchasing an additional 650,900 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.6% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,232,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,286,000 after purchasing an additional 653,960 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,470,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 72,814 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,530,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,418,000 after purchasing an additional 94,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,660,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,265,000 after purchasing an additional 299,790 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,159,624 shares of company stock worth $23,136,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. 5,780,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,698,746. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.