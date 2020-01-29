Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 408,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,370,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,998,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 92,758 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 93,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,280. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

