Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Has $6.47 Million Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares during the quarter. Carnival accounts for 2.5% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 2,043.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 154,252 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 183.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 321,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter worth $362,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,112. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

