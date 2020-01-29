Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 10,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 56,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,871,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,955,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.39. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.66 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,149 shares of company stock worth $96,463,335. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

