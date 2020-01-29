Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.8% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $305,744,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $169,146,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 61.6% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $43.30. 13,762,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. UBS Group cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

