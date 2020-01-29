Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,152 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 2.5% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,709,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,796,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 469,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,679,000 after acquiring an additional 368,474 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 660,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after acquiring an additional 288,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,793,000 after acquiring an additional 272,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.88. 117,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,323. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average is $94.68. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 10,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $1,062,652.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,576.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,735 shares of company stock worth $29,459,962. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

