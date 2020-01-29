Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $189,540.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,758,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,601,318. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,300,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after acquiring an additional 518,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 45.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 296,107 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $16,026,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $15,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.