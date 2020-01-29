Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of BHLB stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. 2,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.