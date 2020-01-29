Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Byline Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,975. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $773.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

