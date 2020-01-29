Piper Sandler Weighs in on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TTWO. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.74.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $125.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.09.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,441,000 after buying an additional 538,535 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 25.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,279,000 after acquiring an additional 115,956 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 499,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,545,000 after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 406,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

