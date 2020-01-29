PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $142,647.00 and $203.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.15 or 0.03100414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,171,297 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.