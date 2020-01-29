Pirl Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $482,433.00 and approximately $8,163.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 63,885,271 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

