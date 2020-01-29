Pivot Token (PVT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $354,311.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

