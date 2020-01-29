Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Position Lowered by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,521 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline makes up 0.2% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 28.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 240,146 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 18.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $3,374,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $481,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,858,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,790. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.