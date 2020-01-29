PLATINCOIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.59 Million (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $25.69 million and $9.59 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be bought for $5.14 or 0.00054809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 107.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,085,295 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

